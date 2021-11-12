Dooly County School System Achieves 2021 GSBA Exemplary School Board Status 

Dooly County School System is proud to announce the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2021 Exemplary School Board recognition.

The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.

The Dooly County School Board met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2021 Exemplary Board.

The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.

In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.

The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program, you may visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition or to view the criteria for all tiers of the program.

This marks the second consecutive year in which the Dooly County Board of Education has earned Exemplary Level recognition. In addition to the back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021, the school board received its first recognition as a GSBA Quality School Board in 2019.

Congratulations to the Dooly County School Board for excellence in board governance!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

