Bicycle Safety provided by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
This week, as part of our Annual Bicycle Safety Program, we taught 3rd graders at Crisp County Primary School and Crisp Academy about bicycle safety. Melody Godfrey Agency joined us and provided each student with a safety-first activity book. After our class, local 3rd graders will have the opportunity to submit a bicycle safety essay. The teacher of each class will select the best essay, and those selected will be presented with their very own bicycle in December. This program would not be possible without the support we receive from local businesses and organizations.
