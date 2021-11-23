12th Annual Small Business Saturday, November 27th
Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele announced today that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, they will be promoting Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 27th and all holiday season long. American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010, to encourage people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele are excited to collaborate to support such a powerful movement.
The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele are encouraging the community to Shop Small® this Nov 27th. The two have collaborated to spotlight the local small businesses in Cordele and Crisp County. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce stated, “We at the Chamber encourage you to shop local this holiday season. When you shop small, you are supporting our local economy in many ways. By shopping small and supporting local, our local businesses are able to help the community in return by creating jobs, supporting local causes, and that money turns over in our community many times. Together, we can make an impact in our community.” The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce is located at 502 South 2nd Avenue.
“Now is more important than ever to shop small,” says Monica Rentfrow, Executive Director of Downtown Cordele. “When you shop in our local town of Cordele, you are supporting local families that give back in return to our community. We need to support them as they’ve supported us.” The Downtown Cordele office is located on 9th Avenue East adjacent to Historic SAM Shortline Train Depot.
You can find out about our participating businesses’ information, store hours, and sales or specials by visiting Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele Facebook Pages.
Participating Business:
Adams Drug Store
A-Maze-N Salon
Big Bandy Auto Repair & More, LLC.
Blackshear Beverage
B J’s Diner
Calhoun Produce
Cordele Farmers Market
Cordele Recreation Parlor
Debbie’s Downtown Market
El Girasol
Ellis Bros. Pecans
Evans Outdoors
Farmers Furniture
Flint River Pottery
Griffin Lumber & Hardware
Harry’s Liquors
Hometown Deli
J.W. Designs
Kathy & Co Boutique
Kelly & Kate Boutique
Logo’s Screen Printing/Game on Sports
Merle Norman
Murray Printing
Rags to Riches
Railhouse Tavern
Railway Freight
Sakari & Company
SAM Shortline Excursion Train
Second Chance Agency, LLC
S L Sausage Company
Southern Music
Stripling’s Hwy 280
Stripling’s Hwy 300
Three’s Company
Walls Factory Outlet
Wells Hardware & Supply
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com
For more information, please call Monica Simmons at the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce
(229) 273-1668 or email monica@visitcordele.com or Downtown Cordele Monica Rentfrow at (229) 276-2902 or email mlynnemitchell@live.com or visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.