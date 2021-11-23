12th Annual Small Business Saturday, November 27th

Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele announced today that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, they will be promoting Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 27th and all holiday season long. American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010, to encourage people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele are excited to collaborate to support such a powerful movement.

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele are encouraging the community to Shop Small® this Nov 27th. The two have collaborated to spotlight the local small businesses in Cordele and Crisp County. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce stated, “We at the Chamber encourage you to shop local this holiday season. When you shop small, you are supporting our local economy in many ways. By shopping small and supporting local, our local businesses are able to help the community in return by creating jobs, supporting local causes, and that money turns over in our community many times. Together, we can make an impact in our community.” The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce is located at 502 South 2nd Avenue.

“Now is more important than ever to shop small,” says Monica Rentfrow, Executive Director of Downtown Cordele. “When you shop in our local town of Cordele, you are supporting local families that give back in return to our community. We need to support them as they’ve supported us.” The Downtown Cordele office is located on 9th Avenue East adjacent to Historic SAM Shortline Train Depot.

You can find out about our participating businesses’ information, store hours, and sales or specials by visiting Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cordele Facebook Pages.

Participating Business:

Adams Drug Store

A-Maze-N Salon

Big Bandy Auto Repair & More, LLC.

Blackshear Beverage

B J’s Diner

Calhoun Produce

Cordele Farmers Market

Cordele Recreation Parlor

Debbie’s Downtown Market

El Girasol

Ellis Bros. Pecans

Evans Outdoors

Farmers Furniture

Flint River Pottery

Griffin Lumber & Hardware

Harry’s Liquors

Hometown Deli

J.W. Designs

Kathy & Co Boutique

Kelly & Kate Boutique

Logo’s Screen Printing/Game on Sports

Merle Norman

Murray Printing

Rags to Riches

Railhouse Tavern

Railway Freight

Sakari & Company

SAM Shortline Excursion Train

Second Chance Agency, LLC

S L Sausage Company

Southern Music

Stripling’s Hwy 280

Stripling’s Hwy 300

Three’s Company

Walls Factory Outlet

Wells Hardware & Supply

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com

For more information, please call Monica Simmons at the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce

(229) 273-1668 or email monica@visitcordele.com or Downtown Cordele Monica Rentfrow at (229) 276-2902 or email mlynnemitchell@live.com or visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.