South Georgia Technical College to host ‘Light Up Your Future’ event

South Georgia Technical College will be hosting its sixth annual “Light Up Your Future” event on Tuesday, November 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and everyone is invited to this fun free Drive-Thru celebration that will feature free light-up gifts and individually wrapped goodies for everyone.

Santa and his elves will be on hand to greet families but everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Individuals should arrive and use the Lindbergh Drive entrance by the large Navy Airplane that will be covered in lights. The route will be marked and everyone is asked to turn into the roundabout area in front of the John M. Pope Center first to receive special light up gifts.

“We began this tradition five years ago. We wanted to do something fun and creative to promote what South Georgia Technical College has to offer in the way of outstanding educational opportunities,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We also wanted to give back to the community by hosting an event that would be fun and informative. We converted this into a drive-thru celebration last year due to COVID-19. This year we decided to continue to offer the event as a drive-thru in order to make it as safe as possible for the community and our employees. This is an excellent way for the community to come out and see the campus and see everything that we offer. Individuals will also receive a packet with information about how to apply,” explained Watford. “And it is a fun FREE event for the whole family.”

Each of the college’s individual program divisions such as transportation, personal services, business and computers, and industrial and technical programs will host amazing light displays that highlight different career opportunities. The South Georgia Tech Lady Jets and different clubs and organizations on campus will also be participating in the event. And individuals can use a QR code to vote on the best displays with their mobile phones.

In the Transportation area, the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment program will display the large Caterpillar equipment in Christmas lights. The John Deere Agricultural Technology program will do the same thing with its large tractors and Diesel and Commercial Truck Driving will feature one of the 18-wheel rigs lighted. The automotive programs and the aviation programs will have their fun educational toys showcased in lights and all the other programs will be telling their stories in lights as well. It is a great time for kids of all ages to come, and see some heavy equipment covered in Christmas lights.

South Georgia Technical College’s Spring Semester begins January 12th and it is not too late to apply. An in-person registration day is planned for January 10th, but individuals can apply on line and sign up for financial aid over the holidays. There is no testing requirements for admission.