SGTC Students Enjoy Thanksgiving Meal at Crisp County Center

Cordele, GA – The Student Government Association (SGA) at the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center recently sponsored a thanksgiving luncheon for students on the Cordele campus. More than 20 students gathered to enjoy the traditional thanksgiving meal prepared and served by the SGTC Crisp County Culinary Arts department.

The menu consisted of turkey and dressing, pork loin, green bean casserole, sweet potato souffle, and a variety of desserts. Students had the option of lemonade or tea for their beverage.

The SGTC Student Government Association sponsors a variety of events throughout the year for SGTC students. The SGA is one of several student organizations in which students may choose to participate as part of the complete college experience offered at South Georgia Tech.