Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On November 28, 2021, Cordele Police initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Focus passenger car after they observed it being driven without active registration. Terra Shantrell Evans, a forty-sevenyear-old female from Vienna, was found to be the driver.

Through investigation, Evans was also found to be driving with a suspended license. After the arrest of Evans, a search of her car revealed pills of various types, along with suspected marijuana and crack cocaine. In addition to the other illegal substances, marijuana-infused gummies were also located in the vehicle. Along with the illegal drugs, officers found digital scales, cash, a grinder, and several different packages of small plastic bags used to sell and distribute drugs.

Evans was arrested, processed, and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center on the following offenses:

No Proof of Insurance

Operating a Vehicle with Suspended/Canceled Registration

Driving While License Suspended

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Within I 000 Ft of a School

Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic