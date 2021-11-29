Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Published 4:07 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
On November 28, 2021, Cordele Police initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Focus passenger car after they observed it being driven without active registration. Terra Shantrell Evans, a forty-sevenyear-old female from Vienna, was found to be the driver.
Through investigation, Evans was also found to be driving with a suspended license. After the arrest of Evans, a search of her car revealed pills of various types, along with suspected marijuana and crack cocaine. In addition to the other illegal substances, marijuana-infused gummies were also located in the vehicle. Along with the illegal drugs, officers found digital scales, cash, a grinder, and several different packages of small plastic bags used to sell and distribute drugs.
Evans was arrested, processed, and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center on the following offenses:
No Proof of Insurance
Operating a Vehicle with Suspended/Canceled Registration
Driving While License Suspended
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Within I 000 Ft of a School
Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic