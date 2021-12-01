City of Cordele water shut-off

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Cordele, Water Department in conjunction with HTS Construction Company will be replacing and lowering the water main on South 8th Street between West 25th Avenue and West 27th Avenue. The water will be turned off on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am. Water will remain off until work is complete. Water will be off in the following areas:

Duvall Drive

1600 block South 7 th Street

Street South 8th Street from West 24 th Avenue to West 28 th Avenue

Avenue to West 28 Avenue Hilltop Apartments

200 block & 300 block West 25th, 26th, 27th, & 28th Avenues

Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.