City of Cordele water shut-off
Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Cordele, Water Department in conjunction with HTS Construction Company will be replacing and lowering the water main on South 8th Street between West 25th Avenue and West 27th Avenue. The water will be turned off on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am. Water will remain off until work is complete. Water will be off in the following areas:
- Duvall Drive
- 1600 block South 7th Street
- South 8th Street from West 24th Avenue to West 28th Avenue
- Hilltop Apartments
- 200 block & 300 block West 25th, 26th, 27th, & 28th Avenues
Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.