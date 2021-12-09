Alex Bradford named GFB Public Policy Department Director

Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) President Tom McCall announced today that Alex Bradford has been named the director of the Georgia Farm Bureau Public Policy Department (PPD) effective immediately.

“Alex has been a crucial member of the GFB Public Policy team in his role working with members of the Georgia General Assembly. That is where I got to know him when I served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Alex’s proven leadership and extensive government knowledge has been essential in the success of our organization’s policy efforts and in supporting Georgia farmers in the legislative arena,” said GFB President Tom McCall.

Bradford will replace Jeffrey Harvey as GFB PPD Director. Harvey has been named the organization’s incoming chief administrative officer by the GFB Board of Directors to fill that position following the announcement of Jon Huffmaster’s retirement effective in late January 2022.

McCall added, “We’re in a strong position with Alex’s knowledge pertaining to agriculture’s vital needs. By focusing on coordinated strategies with our board we can best help solve the challenges facing farmers and rural Georgia.”

Bradford joined the GFB PPD team in January 2015 as a legislative specialist and was named state affairs coordinator in 2017. Since joining the team, he has represented the GFB Federation in each General Assembly session in Atlanta.

A native of Jefferson County, Alabama, Bradford attended the University of Georgia studying political science and international affairs. He graduated with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in 2010. Bradford was one of 60 students selected to participate in the Institute for Leadership Advancement through the Terry College of Business at UGA.

Bradford is engaged to marry Ms. Miranda Williams in early 2022 and lives in Macon.