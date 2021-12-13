Juvenile gang member arrested during search warrant

On Thursday, December 9th, 2021, Cordele Police Detectives, along with the direct assistance from several other agencies, including the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, and Dooly County that make up joint agency

SW AT teams, conducted a search warrant at a residence on Westtown Ave in an attempt to apprehend a known sixteen-year-old gang member. The juvenile made credible threats to others, and was deemed armed and dangerous. The juvenile was arrested at the residence without incident when the search warrant was conducted.

During the search warrant, several items of contraband were recovered and seized. These items include stolen weapons, stolen bank cards, stolen phones, marijuana, cash, and drug­related items used for drug distribution. The juvenile is charged with the following charges:

Three counts of Theft by Receiving

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Three counts of Possession of a hand gun by minor

Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Possession of Marijuana within 1000 ft of a school

Possession of Marijuana within 1000 ft of a housing project

Two Counts of Drug Related Objects

Ten Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft

Forgery 2nd Degree

Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act

Over the course of the last sixty days, thirty illegal guns have been seized between the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Cordele Police Department. Chief Hathaway and Sheriff Hancock want Cordele and Crisp County citizens to know that this behavior is not condoned and will not be tolerated. Many thanks to the several agencies that assisted us.