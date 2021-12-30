Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests

CRISP COUNTY- December 30, 2021

On December 29, 2021, during an investigation into illegal drug distribution, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (M.S.N.T.F) and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 1517 13th Ave East Apt. F. As a result, Matthew Kivett, 38-year-old male, resident of Cordele, and Monica Coleman, 34-year-old female, resident of Cordele, were arrested at approximately 12:15 P.M without incident.

Kivett and Coleman are charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Agents and Deputies found multiple powders and crystal substances during the search, along with digital scales, numerous plastic bags, numerous glass pipes, and cash. Field tests on the suspected substances yielded positive results for methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.