Wilcox County Commission hires county manager

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Wilcox Board of Commissioners held a Called meeting Tuesday December 14, 2021, they immediately entered into Executive session to conduct interviews for County Manager/Clerk. There were three candidates scheduled for interviews Michael Pomirko, Gwendolyn Milner, and Kay McKie. The Board exited Executive Session and re-entered regular session at which time Chairman Lanier Keene stated no action was taken. However, later in the meeting the County Manager upcoming vacancy was brought back up and on a motion by Commissioner Clay Reid second by Commissioner Mel Powell the Board unanimously approved the hiring of Michael Pomirko the current Recreation Director to fill the position of County Manger effective January 1, 2022, to allow him to work closely with outgoing County Manager Paula Jones Ball who is retiring March 31,2022. Mr. Pomirko has been employed as Wilcox County Recreation Director since 2017, he has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Western Governors University and is very adept in writing successful grant applications and has done a fantastic job as Recreation Director and he also directed county building maintenance working to make our facilities safe and more energy efficient. Mr. Pomirko has a vast understanding over county financing and how operating within the county budget is a top priority. He previously worked for the Crisp County Recreation Department as the Program Manager along with serving in the Cordele Lions Club with completing Leadership I and II under Georgia Recreation and Parks Association as well. The Board approved to advertise to fill the position of Recreation Director which will be vacated by Mr. Pomirko.

The Board approved the six-year appointment of Mr. M.L. Lewis to the Wilcox Board of Health.

County Manager Ball presented a request from Major Michael Welch on behalf of Wilcox Sheriff Robert Rodgers for the purchase of new bullet proof vests for the deputies as the current ones are worn out and must be replaced every five years at a cost of $10,000.00. The board approved the purchase. Commissioner Reid brought up the subject of purchasing new turn-out gear for the fire departments after speaking with Larry Brown Wilcox EMA/Fire director, it is estimated fifty sets of gear would be needed at a cost of $1800.00 per set which is $90,000.00 total. After much discussion the issue was tabled to research funding options for the gear and for commissioners to speak with mayors regarding their assisting in the bearing the costs. Michael Pomirko gave a presentation to commissioners on the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) and budgetary financial projections for all departments using ARP, tax collections. USDA grants and other revenue streams for years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. He gave a detailed report for use in all departments and projects. He recommended starting a building maintenance department, so all departments stay in good condition. He also recommended using the old coroner van for the future cleaning service of all county owned buildings and for Elections to use to transport election equipment to and from poll locations. Having a new radio tower installed and the purchase of new radios for EMS, EMA, Fire and Sheriff’s Dept., Jail and the Road Department is the top priority on the project list it would be, funded by 189,205.00 from ARP, 27,2257.50 County matching funds for a total cost of $216,432.50, the county match would be paid from the 2022 budget. No votes were taken on the disposition of any funds. The Board approved $25.00; gift cards be issued to each county employee as a Christmas bonus. It was noted that all ARP funds must be used by 12-31-2024. The Wilcox Commissioners meet the 1st Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Abbeville.