$5000 reward offered for information on the shooting on Blue Lane

UPDATE $5,000 Reward Offered

After working with the Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction regarding the shooting on Blue Lane in Cordele, Georgia. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations at 229-931-2439. You may remain anonymous.

Original Release per CPD:

On January 4, 2022, around 12:20 A.M., Officers with Cordele Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Blue Lane, Cordele, Georgia, after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a gunshot wound victim inside a residence. Crisp County EMS transported the victim, Casy Patrick 55- year-old-male, to Crisp Regional Hospital, and he passed away.

I need the community to step forward with information. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.