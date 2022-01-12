Dowdy elected to chair the county commission; Felton elected vice-chair

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing editor

If it is the first meeting of the New Year, then it’s time for housekeeping and the Crisp County Board of Commissioners did that right from the start.

Outgoing chair Sam Farrow, Jr. started by the session by handing over the gavel to his successor J.C. Dowdy III. Commissioner Larry Felton was elected vice-chair.

Other appointments included Rick Lawson as county attorney; Monica Irwin as county clerk.

Sheriff Billy Hancock delivered his report and noted the effects of COVID-19 on his staff as well as the inmate population.

Five county employees — Willie Frank Brown, Eddie Charles Lewis, Gaylon Everett Williams, Eddie Frank Walker and Robert Curtiss Harvey — were recognized with commendations on their retirement.

There were two public hearings.

The first was from Michael McCarty for a special use permit for a metal building on his property. There was no opposition.

The other hearing was a request from Senior Solutions, a non-medical home care agency that wants to build a home on Valhalla Road near Lake Blackshear. Unlike the first hearing, seven people spoke in opposition to it.

A request for an alcohol license was approved for Rick and Lisa Garcia, the new owners of Daphne Lodge.

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, February 8 at 9 am at the Crisp County Government Center