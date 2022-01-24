Kemp suspends Reeves from city commission

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. has been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp “after a review commission found Reeves’ indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of duties.”

Reeves is awaiting trial on multiple charges stemming from an incident last June when he attempted to enter an accident scene where a man Reeves identified as a close friend was severely injured.

He was arrested after officers said he attempted to get to the scene three separate times. On one of the attempts, Reeves allegedly pushed a state trooper in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the wreck scene.

In August, a Crisp County grand jury indicted Reeves on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

In September, Kemp appointed a board made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Barnesville City councilmember Christopher Hightower and McDonough City Councilmember Benjamin Pruett to investigate whether Reeves should be suspended. They were to report their findings within 14 days, but that deadline kept being placed back

The suspension continues pending the outcome of the case or until the expiration of his term. Reeves won re-election to his Ward 2 seat in November and took the oath of office, January 3.