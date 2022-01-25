Public Notice – Water cut-off

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Chris Lewis

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road.  The water will be turned off on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 9:00 am.  Water will remain off until work is complete.  Water will be off in the following areas:

  • Crisp County Primary School
  • Crisp County Middle School
  • Highland Grange Subdivision
  • Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road

Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.

More News

Scott addresses Ukraine and farming issues

Kemp suspends Reeves from city commission

UPDATES: GBI Conducts Missing Child Investigation in Vienna, GA / Cotton charged with murder

Gillespie Gardens begins construction, revitalizing Historic District

Print Article