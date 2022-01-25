Public Notice – Water cut-off
Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road. The water will be turned off on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 9:00 am. Water will remain off until work is complete. Water will be off in the following areas:
- Crisp County Primary School
- Crisp County Middle School
- Highland Grange Subdivision
- Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road
Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.