Public Notice – Water cut-off

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road. The water will be turned off on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 9:00 am. Water will remain off until work is complete. Water will be off in the following areas:

Crisp County Primary School

Crisp County Middle School

Highland Grange Subdivision

Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road

Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.