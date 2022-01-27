SGTC Crisp County Center to Host Workshops for Students

Cordele, GA – South Georgia Technical College has scheduled a series of spring-semester workshops for students at the college’s Crisp County Center in Cordele. The workshops will cover a variety of topics to help students be successful in school and as they enter the workforce.

Danyel Tobias, SGTC Financial Aid Specialist, will host a financial aid workshop on Monday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. to assist students in completing their FAFSA forms. Tobias will also help students navigate other aspects of the financial aid process.

On Thursday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m., SGTC Media & Library Services Specialist D.W. Persall will present effective resume writing and job interview skills to students. The workshop will cover topics such as resume formatting and best practices for the interview process.

Cynthia Carter, SGTC Career Services Director, will host a workshop on income essentials in partnership with the Educational Opportunity Center at Mercer University. This workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at 10:00 a.m.

All workshops will take place in the auditorium at the Crisp County Center. For more information, contact Charlene Williams at (229) 271-4048.