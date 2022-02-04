Former School System Employee Arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation

CRISP COUNTY- February 4, 2022

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested former Crisp County School System employee Lorenza Davis, Jr. 28-year-old male from Cordele, GA, for (2) counts of Aggravated Child Molestation. Additional charges are pending further investigation. Davis was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.