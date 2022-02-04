THEFT INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG ARRESTS

CRISP COUNTY- February 4, 2022

On Tuesday, February 1, 2021, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a theft of purses at Crisp Regional Hospital. On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Higdon 22-year-old male from Cordele, GA. Higdon is charged with Felony Theft by Taking and (7) counts of

Financial Transaction Card Theft. The investigation of the purse thefts lead investigators to obtain a search warrant for 1464 HWY 257 North, Cordele, Georgia. On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the following subjects were arrested:

Thomas Willard, 41-year-old male, Cordele, GA

Kiley Willard, 29-year-old female, Cordele, GA

Mark Newell, 28-year-old male, Cordele, Ga

Juliette Craft, 23,year-old female, Vienna, Ga

All four face two charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance after Deputies found suspected MDMA and suspected cocaine in their possession. Some of the stolen items were also located inside residence.