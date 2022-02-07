Register gets two life sentences for murder of Davis

Heath Thomas Register, 41, of Cordele, Georgia, pled guilty to Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault (2 Counts), Kidnapping and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Judge Denise Fachini sentenced Register to two life sentences with the possibility of parole plus a consecutive ten years on probation.

The sentence stems from events that transpired on June 13, 2020, on Swearingen Road in Vienna, Dooly County, Georgia. Register broke into the residence of Robert Davis, Jr., 52, in the early morning hours and shot him with a rifle at close range. Then, Register kidnapped Davis’ girlfriend, who was also Register’s former girlfriend, at gunpoint and drove them into Crisp County. Later that morning, Register ran into the woods and hid from law enforcement; he let his former girlfriend leave in the vehicle. She drove to the nearest residence to call law enforcement. Davis was found dead at his residence by law enforcement that morning.

District Attorney Brad Rigby expresses his gratitude to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their efforts in obtaining justice for the family members of Davis. The State was represented by District Attorney Brad Rigby and the Defendant by Brett Ladd.