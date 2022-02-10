Crisp County is one of the 46 Georgia counties to receive a grant from Governor Kemp’s Law Enforcement Training Grant Program

CRISP COUNTY- February 10, 2022

On February 04, 2022, Gov. Kemp announced over $5.6 million in Law Enforcement Training Programs grants. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is awarded $69,400 for an Apex Officer Training Simulator. The Apex Officer System provides interactive testing and assessment and immersive, hands-on scenario-based exercises with detailed debriefing and after-action reviews. The system is designed to increase knowledge, skills, and confidence in a safe, challenging, interactive, and engaging environment.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office purchase of the Apex Officer Training Simulator through grant funding will allow officers sworn/detention within Crisp County and many surrounding agencies to be trained with immersive, hands-on scenario-based exercises.

“We are grateful to be selected for this grant as this funding will help provide training resources at no cost to our taxpayers,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock