Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual dinner

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today that the 73rd Annual Dinner would be held on March 8th, 7 pm (reception at 6 pm) at the Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club. Valerie Roberson, chair of the Chamber stated “We are glad to be able to bring the dinner back after not holding it in 2021.” “We are looking forward to presenting the accomplishments of the Chamber in 2021 and recognizing several outstanding businesses and individuals,” stated Doug Dean, outgoing chair of the Chamber. Outgoing board members for 2021 are Melody Godfrey/Country Financial, Heath Hamilton/National Realty Company, Kathy Murdock/Kathy & Company Boutique & Eli Tinsley/Planters First Bank.

“We will follow “social distancing guidelines”, due to COVID, and will limit the number of chairs at each table and the number of tables in the rooms,” stated Monica Simmons, President “and it is advisable to purchase your tickets as soon as possible, due to limited seating. Tickets are $40 each and tables of 8 are $320. The deadline to purchase tickets is February 22nd.

As in the past, we will recognize outgoing board members, the Volunteer of the Year, the Exceedingly Excellent Teacher, and the incoming Board of Directors and Officers for 2022. We will also present awards to the small, medium, and large business of the year.

We will be accepting nominations for the Exceedingly Excellent Teacher, the small, medium, and large business of the year until Feb. 22nd. You can find the nomination forms on the Chamber website, in our newsletter, or we can email or fax them to you.

The presenting sponsor for the dinner is Crisp Regional Health Services. Other sponsorship opportunities are available, please contact the Chamber for information.

For reservations or more information, call the Chamber 273-1668 or email us at monica@visitcordele.com.