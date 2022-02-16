CROSSING CLOSURES

Published 11:29 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Chris Lewis

PUBLIC NOTICE

Crossing Closures

CSX will have the crossings listed below closed for maintenance.  Crossings will be closed until work is complete.  Crossings and start dates are as follows:

  • 7th Street – 2/21/22
  • 6th Street – 2/21/22
  • 3rd Street – 2/21/22
  • 2nd Street – 2/21/22
  • 1st Street – 2/21/22
  • South Pecan Street – 2/21/22
  • Greer Street – 2/21/22
  • Midway Road – 2/23/22
  • Burnette Blvd. – 2/23/22

Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change.  CSX will have signage in place marking detour routes.

More News

Virtual Reality simulator trains officers in de-escalation

Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual dinner

Crisp County is one of the 46 Georgia counties to receive a grant from Governor Kemp’s Law Enforcement Training Grant Program

Register gets two life sentences for murder of Davis

Print Article