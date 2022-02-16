CROSSING CLOSURES
Published 11:29 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Crossing Closures
CSX will have the crossings listed below closed for maintenance. Crossings will be closed until work is complete. Crossings and start dates are as follows:
- 7th Street – 2/21/22
- 6th Street – 2/21/22
- 3rd Street – 2/21/22
- 2nd Street – 2/21/22
- 1st Street – 2/21/22
- South Pecan Street – 2/21/22
- Greer Street – 2/21/22
- Midway Road – 2/23/22
- Burnette Blvd. – 2/23/22
Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change. CSX will have signage in place marking detour routes.