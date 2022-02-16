PUBLIC NOTICE

Crossing Closures

CSX will have the crossings listed below closed for maintenance. Crossings will be closed until work is complete. Crossings and start dates are as follows:

7 th Street – 2/21/22

Street – 2/21/22 6 th Street – 2/21/22

Street – 2/21/22 3 rd Street – 2/21/22

Street – 2/21/22 2 nd Street – 2/21/22

Street – 2/21/22 1 st Street – 2/21/22

Street – 2/21/22 South Pecan Street – 2/21/22

Greer Street – 2/21/22

Midway Road – 2/23/22

Burnette Blvd. – 2/23/22

Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change. CSX will have signage in place marking detour routes.