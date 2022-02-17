Four honored by Cordele City Commission

Mother Lucille Dennard Shazier, the oldest citizen in Cordele, was given several gifts on her 109th birthday by Tammye Jones representing Congressman Sanford Bishop.

Staff Report

Tuesday was a night of recognition at the Cordele City Commission meeting. Four of the best known women in Cordele were honored for their contributions to the city.

Mother Lucille Dennard Shazier, the oldest citizen in Cordele, was given several gifts on her 109th birthday by Tammye Jones representing Congressman Sanford Bishop and the city commission issued a proclamation declaring February 18 as a “Mother”Lucille Dennard Shazier Day. She was also presented a key to the city.

Another centenarian, Mother Leila Mae H. Smith, 102, was born February 4, 1920. She is active member of Zion Hope Missionary Baptist church in Wenona where she serves as Mother of the Church. She was formerly a Youth Sunday School Teacher and Mission President.

She still lives in Cordele, in the home that her husband built for them more than 60 years ago; with the assistance of her daughters, homecare providers, and other family members.

The Commission proclaimed February, 16, 2022 as Mother Leila Mae Harris Smith Day observing 102 years of life;

Retired Magistrate Judge Gail Sims was honored by the commissioners for her “Mighty In Character Leadership” approach, her positive and resilient attitude that never allowed adversity to hinder her success but allowed adversity to foster the opposite effect and propel her to greater levels of success.

The fourth to be honored was Rosie Prather Watkins, a social entrepreneur. She earned an associate’s degree in general education then attended Mercer University, studying communication skills and intermediate accounting.

Watkins facilitated youth crusades, involving pastors from 11 churches, parents, and youths from nine cities in Georgia and served under the USDA AmeriCorps member program’s Rural Development Team with the Crisp/Dooly Partnership, Inc., formerly known as the Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone.

She is currently in the process of replicating the Family Engagement Networking Team “Developmental Math and English Language Arts Project” with fifteen (15) Human Service Organizations within the State of Georgia.