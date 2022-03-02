SGTC Holds LPN Interest Meeting in Cordele

Cordele, GA – South Georgia Technical College recently held a meeting for people interested in the LPN (Licensed Practical Nursing) program. The meeting was held at the SGTC Crisp County Center in Cordele.

Katrice Taylor, Admissions Coordinator at the Crisp County Center, provided an overview of the competitive process for acceptance into the LPN program. Traci Griffen, Executive Director of Albany State University’s Cordele location, explained the LPN to RN bridge program.

Entrance into the LPN program is competitive, and attendees at the meeting were also provided information on other SGTC programs they may wish to consider. Instructor Carol Cowan presented details on SGTC’s Medical Assisting program, and Julie Partain, Dean of Enrollment Management at the Crisp County Center, discussed the Emergency Medical Technician program as another option.

The TEAS test for prospective LPN students will be administered on May 12 and May 18 with the option to test at 8:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. either day. To help candidates prepare for the exam, Mercer University is providing a free TEAS prep course on April 14 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the SGTC Crisp County Center Auditorium. Contact Katrice Taylor at (229) 271-4051 or ktaylor@southgatech.edu to register.