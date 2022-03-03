18 year old pled guilty from incident on September 30, 2020

Tahliq Jackson, 18, of Albany Georgia, pled guilty Wednesday in Crisp County Superior Court to the offenses of Aggravated Battery upon a Public Safety Officer, Terroristic Threats and two counts of Gang Act Violations from events that occurred at the Crisp Youth Detention Center in September of 2020. Jackson brutally attacked a juvenile detention officer by hitting her repeatedly about the face and upper body while the officer was passing out snacks to others at the facility. The juvenile detention officer temporarily lost use of her right eye as well as other swelling and bruising to her face and upper body. Jackson, an admitted Blood Gang Member, had drawn a very detailed picture of his attack upon the officer prior to the attack. He drew the officer’s head in a bag with her decapitated body in the corner and asserted that she was victim 18. Senior Judge John Pridgen sentenced Jackson to 30 years to serve the first 20 years in the state prison system with the balance on probation for these offenses to include his extensive prior history. District Attorney Brad Rigby prosecuted the case for the State with assistance from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Inv. Chris Wilson and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.