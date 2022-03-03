Harris Expands Cordele Facility

Cordele, GA – In response to the continued growth in customer demand for their machinery, Harris, a division of Avis Industrial, has announced the dramatic expansion of the company’s advanced machine shop at its Cordele, GA manufacturing complex.

The expansion encompasses the construction of a new machine building, adjacent to the current machine shop, with over 14,000 square feet of new production and training space. The expanded capacity will be home to CNC machining centers for turning, milling, drilling, and shaping, will provide a state-of-the-art environment for the machinists plying their trade, and allow for central meeting and training space for the nearly 150 employees on the Cordele campus.

“Harris is the only supplier in the industry that manufactures their units “from the steel up” and performs all of that work in the U.S.” says D.J. Van Deusen, president of Harris. “Our renowned design and construction builds machines that operate over generations and the hydraulics systems at the heart of our machines are what make them fast, productive and efficient. We are thrilled to provide an upgraded environment for our skilled machinists, excited about the efficiency gains the new layout will provide, and proud to be making this substantial investment at home in Cordele and Crisp County, Georgia”

Harris’ Cordele manufacturing complex is a 130-year-old, 22-acre facility served by direct rail access. It encompasses facilities for fabricating, machining, cylinder manufacturing, and assembly of Harris’ largest balers and shears as well as the Harris TransPak units.

About Harris

Harris is North America’s oldest and largest manufacturer of scrap processing and recycling machinery. Offering a complete line of shears, balers and shredders for the processing of recyclable, scrap, and solid waste materials Harris has the capability to support the largest range of applications in the industry. Harris manufactures industry leading triple-compression balers, auto-tie extrusion balers and more. With the industry’s largest North American and global installation base, Harris leads the industry with innovative products that deliver long-life and superior throughput.