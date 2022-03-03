Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Fraud Arrests

CRISP COUNTY- March 2, 2022

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, around 10:20 P.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Laphonso Badie, a 37-year-old male from Atlanta, Georgia, and Adrianna Bailey, a 23-year-old female, from Decatur, Georgia. Badie is charged with (83) Counts of Financial Identity Fraud, (68) Counts of Forgery 1st Degree, (15) Counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, (15) Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, and (1) Count Felony Possession of Marijuana. Bailey is charged with (83) Counts of Financial Identity Fraud, (68) Counts of Forgery 3rd Degree, (15) Counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, (15) Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, and (1) Count Felony Possession of Marijuana.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling near GA 401/I75 Exit 97 observed a silver Chevrolet Cruze that remained stationary at the stop sign on the exit ramp for an extended period of time. As the patrol car approached the car, it began to drive off. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop to check on the occupants. The Deputy detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car resulted in the discovery of bags of suspected marijuana, several debit and credit cards, checks, and notebooks containing several individuals’ personal and banking information that did not belong to the occupants. Badie and Bailey were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.