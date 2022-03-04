CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY

As of Monday, February 28th, Constitutional Carry has passed in the Senate. The vote was down party lines and now moves to the House for their consideration. If the bill passes both bodies, it heads to the Governor’s desk for signing.

This means the only change in the law(s) is that if an individual has a clean record and no felonies, that person can carry a weapon concealed without having to obtain a permit from the local government agencies for the purpose of carrying a concealed weapon. All other laws remain in place.

Many things are in process. I’ll post the full week updates each Friday or Monday once all the information is gathered .

All the best,

Carden Summers

Senator 13th District

