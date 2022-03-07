Known gang member found guilty on 31 counts

A Crisp County jury found Anthony “Lil Folk” Dawson guilty on all counts following a jury trial this week. Dawson, along with his codefendants Brenton Bernard Hailstock, Reggie Oniki Clark, and Quentavis Green, were charged in a 60-count indictment alleging Violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, as well as Aggravated Assault and illegal firearms charges, following a gang-related shootout at a Crisp County residence back in March of 2020. Dawson, a member of the Gangster Disciples out of Albany, Georgia, fired a handgun inside of the residence following an altercation. Dawson shot two individuals present at the residence for a “COVID-party” following the outbreak of the Corona virus. Dawson also shot codefendant Green while shooting into the crowd.

Hailstock and Clark have entered guilty pleas in the case. Dawson was a first offender probationer following his conviction for burglary and theft in Dougherty County at the time of the incident. The jury returned guilty verdicts on each of Dawson’s 31 counts. Judge Denise Fachini will conduct a sentencing hearing later this month.

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christian Brown while Dawson was represented by Shantay Hightower. The Office of the District Attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit would like to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department Gang Task Force for their tireless work in protecting the community from gang-related violence.