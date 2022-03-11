Crisp County Board of Education candidates
Published 1:01 pm Friday, March 11, 2022
The following candidates qualified for the new district seats with the Crisp County Board of Education:
District 1
Scott Forehand (D)
Jay L. Brinson (R)
District 2
Lydia Adkins (R)
Crandall Otez Postell (D)
District 3
Whitney Hobbs Hamilton (R)
Anna Elizabeth Granville (D)
Kenneth Servon Kellogg, Sr. (D)
Curtis Lucas (D)
Ulysses Morgan, Jr (D)
District 4
Christopher Anderson (R)
Leolene Read Phinney (R)
District 5
Benjamin Drennan (R)
Joseph Wright (R)
Katrisha Fletcher Williams (D)