Crisp County Board of Education candidates

Published 1:01 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Chris Lewis

The following candidates qualified for the new district seats with the Crisp County Board of Education:

District 1

Scott Forehand (D)

Jay L. Brinson (R)

District 2

Lydia Adkins (R)

Crandall Otez Postell (D)

District 3

Whitney Hobbs Hamilton (R)

Anna Elizabeth Granville (D)

Kenneth Servon Kellogg, Sr. (D)

Curtis Lucas (D)

Ulysses Morgan, Jr (D)

District 4

Christopher Anderson (R)

Leolene Read Phinney (R)

District 5

Benjamin Drennan (R)

Joseph Wright (R)

Katrisha Fletcher Williams (D)

