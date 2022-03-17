CSX dumpster draws lots of trash

Staff Report

CSX Railroad Police officer Bryan Robbins picked through piles of trash that had been illegally dumped into a CSX dumpster on 13th Avenue at Pecan Street. The dumpster had been placed there for use by CSX track crews, although nothing such as signs indicated its use. Robbins was collecting names and addresses of people who had illegally dumped the trash and said he would consult with the Cordele Police Dept. before any charges would be filed.

Louis New in the code enforcement department of the city of Cordele said the dumping will be investigated and appropriate action would be taken. Photo by Neil McGahee