Dooly Commission recognizes two high school basketball programs

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

The Dooly County Board of Commissioners opened their meeting by recognizing both high school’s basketball teams— the Dooly County High Bobcats men who made it as far as the “Sweet 16” of the GHSA state tournament and finished the season ranked No.9 among Single A schools and the Fullington Academy Lady Trojans who competed in the Final Four of the GISA tournament. Bobcat coach Montez Zanders thanked the board and the people of Dooly County for their support.

In 2012, the voters in the River Valley, the Central Savannah River Area and the Heart of Georgia Altamaha

regions approved a 10-year one percent sales tax to fund regional and local transportation improvements 75 percent of the funds is used for regional transportation projects and 25 percent goes to cities and local transportation improvements. They were again asked if they wished to recommit to the tax.

The county commissioners following the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Board denied a rezoning request from Everett Kelly, Sr. to rezone so he could build an auto glass replacement and window tinting business at 656 Drayton Lane. The board also denied a request from Shayne and Jennifer Clements to rezone their property from R-2 to C-1 to allow them to establish a travel trailer park on Camper’s Haven Road.

The Board also issued a proclamation honoring Bertha Louise Lester on her 104th birthday on March 10, 2022.

The next regular meeting of the Dooly County Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 9 am at the Dooly County Commissioners Office