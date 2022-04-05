Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy involved single car accident

Last night a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was in a single-vehicle accident after losing control on Crossroad Store Road while responding to an emergency call. The Deputy suffered minor injuries and was checked out on the scene by emergency personnel. This accident serves as a reminder of how crucial seat belts and safety equipment are when used correctly.

“I’m thankful the injuries were minor; it reminds us how quickly accidents can happen and that we must use due regard no matter the nature of the call, “stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.