Arrest made in child molestation case

Press releasae from the Cordele Police Department

On Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff Deputies arrested 28 year old Shamari Bunkley at his residence on a Child Molestation charges.

Bunkley’s arrest cam from an investigation by Cordele Police Detective Division that began earlier this month when the victim’s parent discovered lewd messages between Bunkley and the juvenile victim. Bunkley has been charged with the following charges:

Child Molestation – Felony

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes – Felony

Computer Pornography – Felony

We would like to remind parents to keep a watch over their children’s social media accounts and their usage of cell phones, tablets, and laptops.

We would also like to give our thanks to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

We ask anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690