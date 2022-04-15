Good Friday “Cross Walk”

Amber Banda neared the end of her turn carrying a wooden cross on the “Crosswalk,” on Good Friday, the day for Christians to commemorate Jesus’s crucifixion. About 50 people gathered at “Hands of Hope” thrift store on 7th St. and each person took a turn carrying the heavy cross to the Pilot gas station on 16th Ave.. According to the Bible, Jesus was condemned by the elders the night before for claiming to be the son of God and king of the Jews. They brought him to Pontius Pilate who ultimately sentenced him to death by crucifixion. Jesus was forced to carry the heavy wooden cross past jeering crowds to Golgotha where he was crucified. Photo by Neil McGahee