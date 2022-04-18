Crisp Regional CCM & CKD Healthy Eats hosts Cooking Class at SGTC

Cordele, GA – The Crisp Regional Chronic Care Management & Chronic Kidney Disease Program held the first cooking demonstration for CCM & CKD program participants recently at the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center. Austin Histon, LPN, organized the event with the help of Crisp Regional Hospital AVP of Quality Services, Jodi Ingram.

The cooking class as led by South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Hunter Little. Chef Little selected Chicken and Spinach Skillet Pasta from the 2022 Chronic Care Management Cookbook. Chicken and Spinach Skillet Pasta is a gluten-free, heart and diabetic friendly dish with a health score of 9.5 out of 10. All the class participants sampled and enjoyed the healthy dish at the end of the 90-minute program.

“When Austin asked me to be part of in this healthy cooking program, I was happy for the chance to share how to make everyday meals lower in fat, salt, and sugar while still having great flavor to improve the health of our community! I hope to help in more programs like this in the future” said Chef Little.

Fifteen CCM patients and three CCM & CKD staff, including the CCM & CKD program Nurse Practitioner Judy Fajardo attended the event.

This cooking class is the third health education event organized by Austin Histon for the Crisp Regional CCM & CKD Program this year. “The goal of all our CCM & CKD education outreach events is to introduce ways to make small changes in people’s behavior to slow disease and improve quality of life.” stated Judy. “It is great to see our CCM & CKD program community embrace our education programs to address chronic health issues.”

Everyone at Crisp Regional CCM & CKD would like to thank Chef Little and South Georgia Tech for their time, supplies and use of their cooking facility to make this event a success! For more information on future healthy education events, call Austin Histon at 229-276-3541.

The Crisp Regional Chronic Care Management & Chronic Kidney Disease Program is a hi-tech, hi-touch chronic care management service that provides participants with access to personal health assistants via text messaging, free health education events, video consultations and face to face encounters. Our focus is on early intervention and education to slow the progression of chronic diseases leading to chronic kidney disease.

