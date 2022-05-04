Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Kristian Stucky, a 52-year-old male from Carlsbad, California. Stucky is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

A Crisp County Deputy stopped a white Ford Edge for failure to maintain lane on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 96. The Deputy detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car resulted in discovering around 64 lbs. of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, 3,000 suspected THC Vape Cakes, 42 jars of suspected flavored marijuana, and 16 jars of suspected THC wax. Stucky was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.