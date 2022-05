Vermont Terry of Cordele was all smiles as he landed a 7 pound 15 ounce largemouth bass Sunday at Lake Blackshear north of Hwy. 280. Terry said he caught the big fish on a shiner lure.

He plans to have it mounted and display it on a wall.

