Crisp Regional breaks ground on 16th Avenue facility

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

More than 75 Cordele and Crisp County officials along with representatives of the medical community and well-wishers broke ground Wednesday for Crisp Regional Hospital’s “16th Avenue Project.”

The 22,000 square-foot facility will offer an ambulatory care center physical therapies, a retail pharmacy, orthopedics, different therapies and office space.

“This ceremony is as much for the staff, nurses, technicians, custodians and support services as the doctors and the executives,” said Crisp Regional CEO Steve Gauntey. “They are the ones who held this place together as they fought the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Bill Pannell, president of the Crisp Regional Board of Directors carried the praise even further.

“We are proud of the facilities that our hospital has developed, but we are even prouder of the people who work in them. I hope every one understands the tremendous debt we owe them.”

Gauntey said he expects the facility to be operational by summer 2023.