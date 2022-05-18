Fentanyl Awareness PSA

CRISP COUNTY- May 18, 2022

Fentanyl is here in Crisp County, and it is killing citizens. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working to tackle this epidemic locally. Recently Deputies made an arrest that took over 10,000 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl off the streets. In addition, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has met with local and state partners in recent weeks to devise strategies to address this crisis. Through collaboration, education, and enforcement, the agency hopes to save lives.

“We are taking a multifaceted approach because this nationwide overdose epidemic isn’t something we can arrest our way out of. We cannot do this alone. I urge the community to help us raise awareness. Also, if you know someone who is selling drugs, who is selling fentanyl, that’s killing people, please call. One call can save lives,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

“See Something, Say Something” citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891), submit online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call our office at (229-276-2600). Reporters can remain anonymous if desired. For imminent threats, always call 9-1-1.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, and highly addictive. Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs—in powder and pill form—to drive addiction and create repeat customers. Many people who are overdosing and dying don’t even know that they are taking fentanyl. (Source: www.DEA.gov/fentanylawareness).