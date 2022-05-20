Multiple Arrests Made In Recent Shootings Multiple arrests have been made in connection with a string of violent crimes that has occurred in the City over the course of several weeks. Three local young men have been arrested, one of those involved being a juvenile. Officers have responded to numerous shooting calls throughout the City, from Drayton Road to Hilltop Apartments, in which property damage has occurred. We want to commend our team of Detectives who worked diligently to solve these crimes, and to Patrol for assisting the Detectives with the arrest of these individuals. De’Juane Simmons, who is seventeen-years-old, was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hilltop Apartments this month. In this case he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (Felony). In a separate incident he was charged with Aggravated Assault (Felony), Tampering with Evidence (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 oz (Misdemeanor). Keemon Daniels was being sought after for a shooting that occurred on Drayton Rd this month. He is nineteenyears-old and has been charged with the following charges Aggravated Assault (Felony), Obstruction (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (Felony) and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony). He was also charged with Entering Auto (Felony) in an unrelated incident. The fifteen-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (Felony) with his involvement in a shooting that occurred on South 13th St. He was charged and released to his mother per the Department of Juvenile Justice. As these cases are active and currently still under investigation, we ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to these incidents, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.