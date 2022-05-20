Multiple arrests made in recent shootings

Published 4:34 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Chris Lewis

Multiple Arrests Made In Recent Shootings Multiple arrests have been made in connection with a string of violent crimes that has occurred in the City over the course of several weeks. Three local young men have been arrested, one of those involved being a juvenile. Officers have responded to numerous shooting calls throughout the City, from Drayton Road to Hilltop Apartments, in which property damage has occurred. We want to commend our team of Detectives who worked diligently to solve these crimes, and to Patrol for assisting the Detectives with the arrest of these individuals. De’Juane Simmons, who is seventeen-years-old, was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hilltop Apartments this month. In this case he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (Felony). In a separate incident he was charged with Aggravated Assault (Felony), Tampering with Evidence (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 oz (Misdemeanor). Keemon Daniels was being sought after for a shooting that occurred on Drayton Rd this month. He is nineteenyears-old and has been charged with the following charges Aggravated Assault (Felony), Obstruction (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (Felony) and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony). He was also charged with Entering Auto (Felony) in an unrelated incident. The fifteen-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (Felony) with his involvement in a shooting that occurred on South 13th St. He was charged and released to his mother per the Department of Juvenile Justice. As these cases are active and currently still under investigation, we ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to these incidents, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.

Beal-Shephard tries to weather the storm over City HallBy Neil B. McGahee Managing Editor Cordele City Commissioner Vesta Beal-Shephard was elected in 2001 to represent the people of Ward One. By all accounts, she has done a very good job of relating to the citizens living in her ward. Recently, however, a dark cloud has settled over City Hall. From the first day of his term, newly-elected commission chairman Joshua Antwan Deriso began taking verbal snipes on social media at some of the other commissioners. Shephard says she just ignored it at first but on April 9, Deriso posted on Facebook “…It was much anticipated for Comm. Rainey to be against change. Comission (sp) Shephard fights against me the hardest…does not know much about government at all…She needs to be voted out next year 2023.” A few days later, he posted live saying …“I am totally over the games, the political stuff…a lot of people want to make what I said about Commissioner Shephard something about disagreement with Commissioner Shephard. It was her ignorance and short-sightedness…not able to understand what we can do as a government. “When there were people in charge that didn’t look like us…white people… she didn’t question anything. Since I became chairman, she has blocked everything…you don’t know what you are doing; you don’t know what you are talking about.” Shephard winces as she listens to Deriso. “I don’t do drama and I don’t do pettiness,” she said. “I refute everything he has said about me. I’m not angry with Josh; I am somewhat disturbed that he has targeted me, a citizen of Cordele; a black female…he accused me of loving white folks. Well I do love white folks, and brown folks and black folks — Haitian, Jamaican, Indian, Cuban, Mexican — I have no discrimination to anyone. My job is to facilitate for people in this ward and when I vote, I vote my conviction.” Shephard said she doesn’t know why Deriso has such hard feelings against her. “It’s so sad, I have to say that I never saw it coming,” she said. ”But I have to voice my opinion.” But one sad thing has evolved from this. “This is the first time I have been discriminated against by a fellow commissioner,” she said. “I used to invite people to my home if they had a problem. But I had to stop that. If you want to meet with me, we will have to go to a public area or to my office at city hall. I am going to keep my distance for the simple reason that I don’t want to endanger myself.

