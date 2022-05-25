Crisp voters say yes to Kemp, Herschel and BOE referendum

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

In Crisp County former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker easily defeated former Georgia agriculture secretary Gary Black 1,936 to 666 while Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock trounced his opponent Tamara Johnson-Shealey 853 to 43.

Crisp voters chose incumbent Brian Kemp over David Perdue 1,963 to 606 and will face Democrat Stacye Abrams in November.

Burt Jones defeated Butch Miller 1,403 to 611 in the Republican Lieutenant Governors contest.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Jody Hice 1,434 to 629 and will face Democrat Michael Owens in November.

State Senator Carden H. Summers easily retained his District 13 office defeating challenger George Woods 1,787 to 507 while

In local contests, Democrat Anna Granville received 171 votes to Curtis Lucas Jr.’s 168 for the Board of Education Dist.3 seat and will face Republican Whitnye Hamilton in November.

In the District 4 Board of Education Republican race, Chris Anderson defeated incumbent LeLee Phinney 633 to 388.

Joe Joe Wright beat incumbent Ben Drennan 1,777 to 856 for the District 5 Republican seat, and will face Democrat Katrisha Williams in November.

The Board of Education referendum was overwhelmingly approved 2,551 yes to 907 no while the River Valley District T-SPLOST was passed 2,279 yes and 1,263 no.

Dooly County, Election Supervisor Brenetta Childs reported a 33 percent voter turnout.

Incumbent County Commissioner Tony Lester defeated challenger Charles Anderson, 162 to 91 and incumbent Cory Jones was defeated by Sheree Taylor 174-66 for the Board of Education seat.

Dooly voters also approved the T-SPLOST referendum 1,159 to 648.

Wilcox voters selected incumbent County Commissioner Mel Powell over Brent A. Peebles 184 to 134 for the Dist. 3 – Republican nod and Jamie Handley won the District 5 Republican primary.

Incumbent Morris G. Holloway won the District 3 Board of Education republican primary.