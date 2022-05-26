Child Molestation Arrest

On April 25th 2022, a report was filed with the police department concerning Paul Willis being accused of possible child molestation by a relative. A sixteen-year-old juvenile was reported to be the victim of sexual battery and child molestation. Willis was the initial complainant of the call in which he wanted to make a report on the accused allegations.

As part of the investigation, the juvenile’s cell phone was collected as evidence and a search warrant was obtained for information stored within. Over the course of the investigation by our Detectives and due to the testimony and evidence obtained, it was determined that the allegations against Paul Willis was in fact true. He was arrested by officers and detectives on May 20th 2022 at his residence in Cordele. Willis was charged with one count of Child Molestation (Felony) and Sexual Battery (Felony).

Paul Willis was processed and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

We ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.