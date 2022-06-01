Arrest in Financial Transaction Card Fraud

In April of this year, officers with the Police Department were notified of fraudulent activity involving a victim’s bank account that started in November 2021. The victim, who is not a Cordele resident, reported the suspicious activity they noticed in their bank account to their local authorities. After the victim learned that the suspect possibly lived in Cordele, he notified officers with our agency. The Detective Division was assigned the case for further investigation.

After an extensive investigation by our Detectives, it ended with an arrest made on May 27th, 2022. Jaykevious Jones, a twenty-year-old male, was charged with forty-six counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud (Felony). Each count comes from a separate charge made by Jones from the victim’s account that totaled over four thousand dollars.

Jaykevious Jones was processed and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

We ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.