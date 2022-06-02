Mobile home fire on Nappa Road

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Chris Lewis

CCFR responded to the 400block of Nappa Rd yesterday evening to a reported structure fire with entrapment. Crews arrived to find a fully involved mobile home. The occupant was removed by neighbors prior to fire department arrival. The patient was transported by CCEMS for treatment of injuries. Crews remained on scene for nearly 4 hours.
CCSO assisted neigbors in moving the patient from away from the structure.
Photo credit to CCSO.

