Fentanyl Awareness PSA / Arrests made

On May 18, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office started a campaign to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. We organized the campaign into three main components collaboration, education, and enforcement. We have reached the two-week mark after launching the campaign and would like to update the community on our efforts.

Collaboration:

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office met with local and state partners before our campaign launch. In addition, the agency continues to collaborate with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Crisp County District Attorney’s Office, and the surrounding counties’ law enforcement agencies.

Education:

Early on, we recognized the importance of educating the public about the dangers of fentanyl. Through our social media campaign, “Don’t Die to Get High,” we have shared various informational videos and graphics through social media platforms. In addition to social media, members of the agency created a public information presentation. We presented to students and educators at Crisp County High School, Crisp County Middle School, and Crisp Academy before the school year ended. In addition, we have presentations scheduled with local civic organizations for June.

Enforcement:

Since the campaign launch, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force Agents, and neighboring law enforcement agencies have made two fentanyl-related arrests.

On May 25, 2022, Deputies arrested Savion Dixon, a 29-year-old male from Cordele, Ga. After investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed. Authorities recovered many suspected illegal narcotics from the residence and his vehicle. Authorities also recovered digital scales, packaging material, and seven firearms. Two of the firearms were reported stolen. Dixon is charged with the following:

 Possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute

 Possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute

 Possession of amphetamine-dextroamphetamine with intent to distribute

 Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

 Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

 Possession of morphine with intent to distribute

 Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

 Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

 Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

 Possession of other dangerous drugs

 Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

 Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

 (2) Counts of theft by receiving stolen property

 Unlawful procession of a Machine Gun

Lee County SWAT assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

On June 1, 2022, Deputies arrested Dennis Keen, a 25-year-old male from Cordele, Ga. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued Keen after warrants for three counts of aggravated assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime were issued for a shooting in the City of Cordele. The investigation led authorities to a hotel in Dooly County.

While executing the arrest warrants, Deputies observed five firearms, suspected illegal narcotics, digital scales, and packaging material. Taylar Spivey, a 26-year-old female from Cordele, Ga, was inside the hotel room when Keen was arrested; as a result, Spivey was also detained. Keen and Spivey both face charges in Dooly County for the possession of suspected illegal narcotics after Deputies obtained a search warrant for the room and found suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected fentanyl, and suspected Xanax. Three of the firearms recovered were reported stolen from Top Notch Guns and Ammo in Crisp County.

Cordele Police Department assisted in the investigation. Vienna Police Department and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

“While our efforts are nowhere near complete, I wanted to reassure citizens that our agency is taking this national epidemic seriously. When we launched this campaign, I said we could not do this alone. Those words remain true today. I urge the community to continue to help us raise awareness. Help save a life,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

“See Something, Say Something” citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891), submit online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call our office at (229-276-2600). Reporters can remain anonymous if desired. For imminent threats, always call 9-1-1.