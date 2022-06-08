Dooly County hires interim coaches

Dooly County High School is pleased to announce that Coach Kieron “Montez” Zanders has been named as Interim Athletic Director for Dooly County High School. In addition, Coach Cecil Lester has been named as Interim Head Football Coach for the Dooly County Bobcats.

Coach Zanders currently serves as the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach and Assistant Head Football Coach. His coaching resume includes multiple middle school conference championships in basketball and football. Most recently, the Dooly County Boys’ Basketball team entered the GHSA Sweet 16 playoffs under his leadership.

Coach Cecil Lester was a starter at Fort Valley State University from 1999-2004. He has coached in several districts and has extensive experience as an Offensive Coordinator. He most recently served as the Dooly County High School Offensive Coordinator.

Both gentlemen are natives of Dooly County. They seek to give back to their community by uplifting student-athletes and the school system through positive teamwork and good sportsmanship. Dooly County School System looks forward to an exciting year of athletics with these two leaders at the helm.