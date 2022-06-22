Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathy Brock Parsons, Age 66 of Ashland, was held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Protestant Bible Church at 3:00 P.M. CST with Bro. John Luckie and Bro. Jimmy Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mrs. Parsons passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the UAB Hospital. Born in Sumter County, Ga, she lived the majority of her life in Cordele, Ga for nearly 60 years, but had lived in the Ashland the last 6 years of her life. For work, she worked numerous jobs including 13 years as a school bus driver and at the Landlubber Blue Jean sewing factory. She enjoyed playing games with her husband, children, and grandchildren, including Yahtzee, Badminton, Rummy, and Cornhole. Mrs. Parsons was extremely competitive with her family when it came to games, and her family described her as a winner. She was an avid Alabama fan, enjoyed baking cakes and cooking, as well as being an animal lover. Mrs. Parsons was the life of the party, always laughing and joking with her family and friends, and was described as very positive and would tell you how it is. She wore flip-flops very often, and loved her Jesus, her family, and Coca-Cola, very deeply. Mrs. Parsons was not only a mother and grandmothers to her biological family, but was thought of as a second mother to numerous nieces and nephews growing up.

Mrs. Parsons is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Orrie Parsons; her children: Tina Parsons Quigg (Jacob) of Hawkinsville, GA, Michael Orrie Parsons (Shenna) of Cordele, Ga, and Heather Parsons Fullington (Scott) of Lineville; 12 grandchildren: Bryce Sutherland, Kaitlin Sutherland, Kearstun Parsons, Brock Walker, Crimson Fullington, Trenton Quigg, Courtney Quigg, Aaron Fullington, Erica Satterwhite, Brook Brown, Jackson McKinsey, and Carson McKinsey; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Shirley Banks (Gene), Sue Gilbert, both of Cordele, GA; Cindy Hulett (Larry) of Hawkinsville, GA, and Angie Mixon (Tony) of Cordele, GA; plus numerous brother and sister in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Mae Brock; one sister, Ann Brock Roberts; and her Husband’s parents, Grady and Susie Parsons.

Active Pallbearers will be Jacob Quigg, Scott Fullington, Dewey Parsons, Bruce Brown, Bryce Sutherland, Trenton Quigg, and Brock Walker.

Her visitation was held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Protestant Bible Church from 11:30 AM CST until service time at 3:00 PM CST.

Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com

Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.