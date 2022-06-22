Nance, Felton push Postell’s request for training officer

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

After strong debate, followed by encouragement from Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, the Crisp County Board of Commissioners agreed to provide County Fire Chief Michael Postell with the firefighting personnel and equipment he requested.

At the top of Postell’s list, was a full-time training officer.

But two commissioners — Sam Farrow and Mark Crenshaw voted against while Larry Felton and James Nance voted in favor. Commission chair James R. “Dickie” Dowdy broke the tie by voting against.

That was more than Commissioner James Nance could stomach.

“Chief Postell never asks for a whole lot,” Nance said. “If he asks for something, he really needs it.”

The homeowners do too.

Homeowner insurance rates are based on the ISO rating a fire department.

“An ISO score has the power to affect the insurance premium of every homeowner in the area,” Nance said. “It can even cause an insurer to deny you coverage in some circumstances.”

ISO scores are based on the amount of training a department receives, the number of employees and volunteers and the maintenance and testing of crucial equipment; the water supply available to fire departments to use for fire suppression; how well a fire department receives and responds to emergency calls and

community risk reduction through fire safety education, fire prevention techniques and fire investigation.

The highest ISO score a department area can receive is one and the lowest is 10. The Crisp County Fire Department carries a 5 rating.

“Chief Postell has done a great job,” Nance said. “And we need to help him out by providing what he needs, especially that training officer. It benefits the homeowner as well.”

But approval of Postell’s request seemed doubtful.

Hancock approached the commission and spoke about all the ways having a training officer can benefit a community and how his training officers have had a positive affect on homeowner’s rates.

A second vote was taken and the commission unanimously approved hiring a training officer

In other business, commissioners:

•Approved a retail beer, wine and liquor license for Pancho’s Cantina.

•Read the FY 22-23 health insurance plan

The Crisp County Commission will meet at 9 am on July 12 at the Crisp Government Center.