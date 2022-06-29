Sheriff’s office patrol unit strikes motorcycle

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Chris Lewis

On June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit struck the rear end of a motorcycle near the 1600 block of 16th Ave. The motorcycle driver complained of minor injuries and was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by Crisp County EMS. The motorcycle driver was later released from the hospital. Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is investigating the incident. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation per agency policy.

